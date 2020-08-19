Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Citys Economic oppurutnities and asset management reacts to level 2 lockdown on how to expedite recovery in the city Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alderman James Vos

Today at 10:08 Effective PPE's and hand sanitisers Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Quinton Richards - MD Green Life Africa Chemicals

Today at 10:20 Public Libraries Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Ronel Viljoen

Today at 10:33 National Week of Protest to Save ECD Workforce in SA Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Eric Atmore - Executive Director at Early Childhood Development Ce

Today at 10:45 The gap between public and private schools, Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Latest tech news- what south africans think about the plan to let networks build 5g towers on their property Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Today at 19:08 SKYPE Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

