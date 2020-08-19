There are mixed reactions in Namibia over the country rejecting Germany’s reparations offer.
Egypt is locking up its TikTok stars and its worrying Human rights groups.
Jose Filomeno Dos Santos, the son of Angola's former long-time leader, is sentenced to 5 years jail for corruption.
A gambling craze invades Nigeria, with millions involved in sports betting.
Rebels seize a port in gas-rich northern Mozambique.
A Ugandan teenager joins the presidential race, challenging long time ruler Yoweri Museveni.
Clashes between soldiers and civilians in South Sudan Leave more than 100 people dead
Namibia plans to auction off fishing quotas to raise funds for Covid-19 medicine.
Ivory Coast’s Alassane Quattara confirms he will run for a third term as President.
Some African countries are facing environmental disasters – Kenya is fighting a fire in Tsavo Park, while Mauritius is battling to control an oil spill.
In Rwanda, people caught breaking Covid-19 restrictions are being sent to late night lectures.
Mauritius oil spill: Locals scramble to contain environmental catastroph.
Kenyan Treasury rejects a 1000 US Dollar pension for ex-Members of Parliament
As Cabo Delgado insurgency attacks continue, pressure grows for South Africa's military to intervene.