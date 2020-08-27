Aftermath of oil disaster --more dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near the oil spill
Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba is rejected for Ivory Coast Football Federation polls.
Africa is declared free of wild polio.
The headquarters of Mozambican investigative newspaper Canal de Mocambique are torched after it leaked state documents.
The Mali junta and regional negotiators, including ECOWAS, hammer out transition details.
As talks progress, Ethiopians debate whether joining the WTO is a good idea
Sudan is ready to cooperate with the International Criminal Court over Darfur, says the Prime Minister.
Mali coup: Thousands take to Bamako streets to celebrate, as Ecowas mediators meet with coup leaders.
South Sudan is out of foreign exchange reserves and there are concerns following the shooting of the Vice President’s bodyguards.
Kenyan students mourn lost year as school scrapped over virus.
Mali soldiers promise elections after the coup that is condemned by the AU.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The latest on the Mauritius oil spill: The captain of MV Wakashio, the ship responsible for the oil spill, has been arrested.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There are mixed reactions in Namibia over the country rejecting Germany’s reparations offer.
Egypt is locking up its TikTok stars and its worrying Human rights groups.
Jose Filomeno Dos Santos, the son of Angola's former long-time leader, is sentenced to 5 years jail for corruption.
A gambling craze invades Nigeria, with millions involved in sports betting.