There are huge protests in Mauritius over the devastating oil spill.
Nigeria slams Ghana over its treatment of Nigerian citizens.
Aftermath of oil disaster --more dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near the oil spill
Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba is rejected for Ivory Coast Football Federation polls.
After months of political turmoil, Tunisia forms a new government.
The DRC says the deadly measles epidemic “no longer exists” in the country.
Africa is declared free of wild polio.
The headquarters of Mozambican investigative newspaper Canal de Mocambique are torched after it leaked state documents.
The Mali junta and regional negotiators, including ECOWAS, hammer out transition details.
As talks progress, Ethiopians debate whether joining the WTO is a good idea
Sudan is ready to cooperate with the International Criminal Court over Darfur, says the Prime Minister.
Mali coup: Thousands take to Bamako streets to celebrate, as Ecowas mediators meet with coup leaders.
South Sudan is out of foreign exchange reserves and there are concerns following the shooting of the Vice President’s bodyguards.
Kenyan students mourn lost year as school scrapped over virus.
Mali soldiers promise elections after the coup that is condemned by the AU.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The latest on the Mauritius oil spill: The captain of MV Wakashio, the ship responsible for the oil spill, has been arrested.LISTEN TO PODCAST