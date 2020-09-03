Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
Utility urges Jozi residents to keep some water in case power loss halts supply Spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu says they have a system in place that is able to monitor all the 138 reservoirs across the city. 4 September 2020 5:44 PM
Kabelo Mabalane on a mission to raise R6-million to feed schoolchildren What is exciting for him and Peteni Kuzwayo is that they have challenged themselves like never before mentally and physically. 4 September 2020 5:34 PM
Union applauds the opening of hospital 'that will take care of police members' The hospital in Tshwane has 160 beds that will be used by the police officials who have contracted COVID-19. 4 September 2020 4:49 PM
View all Local
Competition Tribunal to prosecute two firms for COVID-19 irregular PPE pricing Cartels division manager Makgale Mohlala explains why the commission is going after these companies. 4 September 2020 2:13 PM
Zimbabwe adamant that black farmers won't be evicted via land compensation plan Information Secretary Nick Mangwana and constitutional lawyer Brian Kakago reflect on the country compensating white farmers. 4 September 2020 11:19 AM
The DA is party that prides itself on its diversity - Natasha Mazzone DA chief whip and deputy chairperson of the Federal Council says the party will host a policy conference over the weekend. 4 September 2020 7:26 AM
View all Politics
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
Promises Promises: What is going on with the Steinhoff case? John Perlman speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi for more on this. 3 September 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins The musician says being a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone is a very daunting tas... 4 September 2020 3:38 PM
Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’ In a campaign run on its website, the company published an image of black hair, which is labelled as dry and damaged, while an exa... 4 September 2020 2:20 PM
Azania Mosaka talks about parenting in the age of cyberbullying This talk was filmed and uploaded by the volunteers who organised this TEDx event. 3 September 2020 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela Former player Eric Tinkler says the way Bidvest Wits sale unfolded is disgraceful especially the treatment of staff and players. 4 September 2020 6:43 PM
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement. 3 September 2020 11:56 AM
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis. 2 September 2020 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man makes funny plea with City Council to rename boneless chicken wings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 September 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Daughter's singing halted by mother falling through roof mid song Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 September 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] David Blaine flying using only helium balloons goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2020 7:58 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88% The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 633,015. There were 2,420 new infections. Gauteng has 211,687 infections to d... 3 September 2020 9:48 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
The Africa Report
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

3 September 2020 8:03 AM

Zimbabwe protest organiser Jacob Ngarivhume has been freed on bail and is banned from posting on social media.

Child marriages surge in Malawi after the Covid-19 lockdown closes schools 


More episodes from The Africa Report

The Africa Report

4 September 2020 8:08 AM

The United States cuts 100 million Dollars in aid to Ethiopia over the Grand Renaissance Dam dispute.

Football legend Didier Drogba appeals to FIFA after his candidacy for the Cote D’Ivoire Football Federation president was rejected.

The Africa Report

2 September 2020 8:20 AM

Zimbabwe is set to return land seized from foreign farmers.

Child marriages surge in Malawi after the Covid-19 lockdown closes schools.

The Africa Report

1 September 2020 8:04 AM

Sudan signs a historic peace deal with key rebel groups.

Paul Rusesabagina, who saved hundreds of Rwandans during the 1994 genocide by sheltering them in a hotel he managed, has been arrested on terrorism charges

The Africa Report

31 August 2020 8:18 AM

There are huge protests in Mauritius over the devastating oil spill.

 Nigeria slams Ghana over its treatment of Nigerian citizens.

The Africa Report

28 August 2020 8:05 AM

Aftermath of oil disaster --more dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near the oil spill

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba is rejected for Ivory Coast Football Federation polls.

The Africa Report

27 August 2020 8:29 AM

After months of political turmoil, Tunisia forms a new government.

The DRC says the deadly measles epidemic “no longer exists” in the country.

The Africa Report

26 August 2020 8:04 AM

Africa is declared free of wild polio.

The headquarters of Mozambican investigative newspaper Canal de Mocambique are torched after it leaked state documents.

The Africa Report

25 August 2020 8:04 AM

The Mali junta and regional negotiators, including ECOWAS, hammer out transition details.

As talks progress, Ethiopians debate whether joining the WTO is a good idea

The Africa Report

24 August 2020 8:05 AM

Sudan is ready to cooperate with the International Criminal Court over Darfur, says the Prime Minister.

Mali coup: Thousands take to Bamako streets to celebrate, as Ecowas mediators meet with coup leaders.

Trending

Kabelo Mabalane on a mission to raise R6-million to feed schoolchildren

Local

Competition Tribunal to prosecute two firms for COVID-19 irregular PPE pricing

Politics

Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

US coronavirus deaths projected to more than double to 410,000 by January

5 September 2020 8:57 AM

EFF: Clicks advert a cornerstone of anti-black racism

5 September 2020 8:35 AM

COVID-19 UPDATE: Recovery rate in SA reaches 88%

5 September 2020 8:11 AM

