Zimbabwe protest organiser Jacob Ngarivhume has been freed on bail and is banned from posting on social media.
Child marriages surge in Malawi after the Covid-19 lockdown closes schools
Zimbabwe is set to return land seized from foreign farmers.
Sudan signs a historic peace deal with key rebel groups.
Paul Rusesabagina, who saved hundreds of Rwandans during the 1994 genocide by sheltering them in a hotel he managed, has been arrested on terrorism charges
There are huge protests in Mauritius over the devastating oil spill.
Nigeria slams Ghana over its treatment of Nigerian citizens.
Aftermath of oil disaster --more dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near the oil spill
Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba is rejected for Ivory Coast Football Federation polls.
After months of political turmoil, Tunisia forms a new government.
The DRC says the deadly measles epidemic “no longer exists” in the country.
Africa is declared free of wild polio.
The headquarters of Mozambican investigative newspaper Canal de Mocambique are torched after it leaked state documents.
The Mali junta and regional negotiators, including ECOWAS, hammer out transition details.
As talks progress, Ethiopians debate whether joining the WTO is a good idea
Sudan is ready to cooperate with the International Criminal Court over Darfur, says the Prime Minister.
Mali coup: Thousands take to Bamako streets to celebrate, as Ecowas mediators meet with coup leaders.