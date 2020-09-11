UN peacekeepers resume protecting DRC Nobel Prize laureate Denis Mukwege, who is facing death threats.
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister downplays tensions around the Tigray regional election.
Former Liberia President Charles Taylor fails in his bid to move to another prison
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari breaks rank and condemns 3rd term bids by West African leaders.
Journalists are barred from traveling to cover Ethiopian Regional Elections.
A delegation from the ANC is expected in Zimbabwe today for talks with the Zanu-PF.
Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina must stand trial.
Mali’s political parties meet to iron out the country’s transition as former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita leaves the country.
2. SADC’s legal group and the EU say the United States must reverse its decision to blacklist an ICC prosecutor.
The United States cuts 100 million Dollars in aid to Ethiopia over the Grand Renaissance Dam dispute.
Football legend Didier Drogba appeals to FIFA after his candidacy for the Cote D’Ivoire Football Federation president was rejected.
Zimbabwe protest organiser Jacob Ngarivhume has been freed on bail and is banned from posting on social media.
Child marriages surge in Malawi after the Covid-19 lockdown closes schools
Zimbabwe is set to return land seized from foreign farmers.
Sudan signs a historic peace deal with key rebel groups.
Paul Rusesabagina, who saved hundreds of Rwandans during the 1994 genocide by sheltering them in a hotel he managed, has been arrested on terrorism charges
There are huge protests in Mauritius over the devastating oil spill.
Nigeria slams Ghana over its treatment of Nigerian citizens.