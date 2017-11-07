Liberia Court Halts Poll Run-Off and Kenyan Politician Files Petition to Overturn Result of Repeat Election

Liberia's Supreme Court has indefinitely halted the presidential run-off election, which was due to take place tomorrow. The poll cannot be held until the electoral commission “urgently and expeditiously” investigates allegations of “irregularities and fraud” made by the opposition Liberty Party, the court said.



In Kenyan a politician lodged a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the validity of last month’s repeat presidential elections, arguing the vote breached the law and wasn’t free and fair. The petition was filed by Harun Mwau, a former legislator, the Judiciary’s spokeswoman, Lilian Mueni, said by phone from the capital, Nairobi.