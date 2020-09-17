The former Ivorian PM Guilaumme Sorro warns that his country is on 'brink' ahead of contentious election.
Senegalese allege racism in athletics' Lamine Diack corruption verdict.
The Ivory Coast’s top court clears the way for President Alassane Ouattara's third term bid amid protests.
Ethiopia is demonetizing its economy with new currency to tackle hoarding and illegal trade.
Hotel Rwanda hero' appears in Rwandan court amid tight security.
Khalifa Haftar's rival Libya government resigns after Benghazi protests
Mozambicans flee to Tanzania to escape the Cabo Delgado violence.
UN peacekeepers resume protecting DRC Nobel Prize laureate Denis Mukwege, who is facing death threats.
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister downplays tensions around the Tigray regional election.
Former Liberia President Charles Taylor fails in his bid to move to another prison
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari breaks rank and condemns 3rd term bids by West African leaders.
Journalists are barred from traveling to cover Ethiopian Regional Elections.
A delegation from the ANC is expected in Zimbabwe today for talks with the Zanu-PF.
Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina must stand trial.
Mali’s political parties meet to iron out the country’s transition as former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita leaves the country.
2. SADC’s legal group and the EU say the United States must reverse its decision to blacklist an ICC prosecutor.