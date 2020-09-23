The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin- Malte Rohwer-Kahlman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Malte Rohwer-Kahlmann - Reporter at Deutsche Welle
Guests
Malte Rohwer-Kahlmann - Reporter at Deutsche Welle
125
Today at 10:20
What technology was used to track Detective Charl Kinnear
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Alexander - Private Investigator for Royal Investigations
Guests
John Alexander - Private Investigator for Royal Investigations
125
Today at 10:33
Update on Charl Kinnear murder suspect court appearance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
125
Today at 10:35
Global Climate Change Strike
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Francina Nkosi - Waterberg Women's Advocacy Organisation, a member of the Climate Justice Coalition
Guests
Francina Nkosi - Waterberg Women's Advocacy Organisation, a member of the Climate Justice Coalition
125
Today at 10:47
Reach for a dream campaign- Zach
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cindy Zachs Mom
Guests
Cindy Zachs Mom
125
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
125
Today at 11:05
Relationships Focus: Dating after your 40s
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tracy Jacobs Ziman - Social Worker specializing in intimacy and relationship coaching
Guests
Tracy Jacobs Ziman - Social Worker specializing in intimacy and relationship coaching
125
Today at 11:32
Hiking with Tim Lundy-taking the necessary safety precautions when hiking in the mountains
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Lundy
Guests
Tim Lundy
125
Today at 12:10
Kinnear murder update on court appearance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
125
Today at 12:27
Pangolin smuggling syndicates bust
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Jansen - Vice-Chairperson at African Pangolin Working Group
Guests
Ray Jansen - Vice-Chairperson at African Pangolin Working Group
125
Today at 12:45
Drug police reform. Decriminalisation soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Guests
Shaun Shelly
125
Today at 12:52
Pre-record: Patric Tariq Mellet on his new book
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up