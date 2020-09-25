In Côte d’Ivoire, opposition parties take on Alassane Ouattara.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In Côte d’Ivoire, opposition parties take on Alassane Ouattara.
How Jerusalema became a pan-African hit, then a global dance sensation.
The WHO has endorsed testing traditional herbal medicines against Covid-19.
Several Sudanese artists face jail time for protests.
The World Trade Organization leadership race is heating up, as two African women make their mark.
The former Ivorian PM Guilaumme Sorro warns that his country is on 'brink' ahead of contentious election.
Senegalese allege racism in athletics' Lamine Diack corruption verdict.
Mozambique's National Disaster managament says more than 368 000 people have been displaced in Northern and Central Mozambique.
Every African nation seeks help from Fifa's Covid fund.
The Ivory Coast’s top court clears the way for President Alassane Ouattara's third term bid amid protests.
Ethiopia is demonetizing its economy with new currency to tackle hoarding and illegal trade.
Hotel Rwanda hero' appears in Rwandan court amid tight security.
Khalifa Haftar's rival Libya government resigns after Benghazi protests
Mozambicans flee to Tanzania to escape the Cabo Delgado violence.