Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
Looking at the controversy around Mooikloof housing project
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kgosientso Ramokhopa
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle with Clifford Coonan in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clifford Coonan
Today at 10:20
Woollies plastic free test run
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Feroz Koor - Head of sustainability at Woolworths South Africa
Today at 10:33
Latest on scholar transport contract cancellations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 10:35
COVID19 and its effects on our household animals
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Vonny Strachan - National Senior Inspector and Acting Manager of the Society Liaison Unit, NSPCA
Today at 11:05
Cape Town is OPEN for Business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos
Today at 11:05
Relationships Focus: Dating and living with HIV/Aids
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prof Francois Venter – Deputy Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute
Niqita Pieterse
Today at 11:32
Neil De Beer in conversation with Kieno
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Neil De Beer
Today at 12:27
SA rugby matches resume this weekend
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Senior Rugby Writer at Cape Times
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 12:37
ewn reporter babalo ndeze on parly adhoc committee established to amend sections of the constitution that will allow for land expropriation without compensation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:40
Wesgro calls for a review of SA's international travel restrictions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 12:45
Preview of World Mental Health Day - world's first 24hr virtual march
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
F1 starting this weekend & honda pulling out of the 2021 season
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlen Raymond
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has closed down illegal independent private schools operating in Ivory Park. 8 October 2020 5:06 PM
What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says an operational plan has been put in place for the Senekal trial in October. 8 October 2020 2:51 PM
View all Local
Zondo to hear application forcing Zuma to testify and march for Zuma is planned The Gauteng R.E.T President Zuma Support Group will today march to the Zondo Commission to handover a memorandum. 9 October 2020 8:06 AM
Undocumented minors among those nabbed during Tshwane sting operation Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela reflects more on the sting operation that happened in Tshwane. 8 October 2020 1:00 PM
'State can't aid NPA's fight against corruption and cut NPA budget at same time' Anti-corruption expert Dr Benni Lekubu reflects on NDPP Shamila Batohi concerns of her department's proposed budget cuts. 8 October 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
View all Business
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
View all Sport
Man writes down mask instead of giving waiter a tip after asked to wear one Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 October 2020 8:37 AM
Boy who has only eaten sausages for his whole life claims to be cured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 October 2020 8:36 AM
Mr Vice president, I am speaking! Kamala Harris rebuking Pence goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2020 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
arrow_forward
The Africa Report
arrow_forward
Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

9 October 2020 9:11 AM

Nigeria this month celebrates 60 years of independence. 


More episodes from The Africa Report

Africa Fridays

2 October 2020 9:48 AM

With Crystal Orderson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

25 September 2020 8:04 AM

Angola detains a businessman linked to former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos on corruption over corruption claims.

Madagascar’s lemurs take a breather as tourism struggles on the Island.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

24 September 2020 8:12 AM

In Côte d’Ivoire, opposition parties take on Alassane Ouattara.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

23 September 2020 8:23 AM

In Côte d’Ivoire, opposition parties take on Alassane Ouattara.

How Jerusalema became a pan-African hit, then a global dance sensation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

22 September 2020 8:03 AM

The WHO has endorsed testing traditional herbal medicines against Covid-19.

Several Sudanese artists face jail time for protests.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

21 September 2020 8:03 AM

The World Trade Organization leadership race is heating up, as two African women make their mark.

Sudanese artists face jail time for protesting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

18 September 2020 8:03 AM

The former Ivorian PM Guilaumme Sorro warns that his country is on 'brink' ahead of contentious election.

Senegalese allege racism in athletics'  Lamine Diack corruption verdict.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

17 September 2020 8:15 AM

Mozambique's National Disaster managament says more than 368 000 people have been displaced in Northern and Central Mozambique.

Every African nation seeks help from Fifa's Covid fund.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

16 September 2020 8:04 AM

The Ivory Coast’s top court clears the way for President Alassane Ouattara's third term bid amid protests.

Ethiopia is demonetizing its economy with new currency to tackle hoarding and illegal trade.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry

Local

None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi

Local

Zondo to hear application forcing Zuma to testify and march for Zuma is planned

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Zondo hears application for Zuma's summons

9 October 2020 9:15 AM

Western Cape govt expands its COVID-19 testing criteria

9 October 2020 7:50 AM

MPs resume public hearings to tackle Constitutional rights relating land reform

9 October 2020 7:42 AM

