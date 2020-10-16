#AfricaFridays with Crystal Orderson

The race for the Director-General at the World Trade Organization is now between two women - South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee and Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo.



How has Ngozi Okonjo emerged as a favourite from all of the candidates for the WTO’s top job?



Who is Ngozi Okonjo, and what would it mean for an African woman to head the global trade body?