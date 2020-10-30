AfricaFridays – Tanzania

President John Magufuli is the man to beat as Tanzanians headed to the polls this week - millions voted in contested election already marred by accusations of fraud ...(results suppose to be announced Thursday)
MUSIC- How far some would go to be -re-elected--get an artist to write a funky song---
Harmonize - by Diamond-- called : Magufuli
This week we saw Guinea and Ivory Coast protests third termers and leaders in their 80’s and late 70’s
And of course, in Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari faces protest against policy brutality under the #ENDSARS
We zoom into this phenomenon and why old leaders are hanging onto power
The race for the Director-General at the World Trade Organization is now between two women - South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee and Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo.
How has Ngozi Okonjo emerged as a favourite from all of the candidates for the WTO’s top job?
Who is Ngozi Okonjo, and what would it mean for an African woman to head the global trade body?
Nigeria this month celebrates 60 years of independence.
Angola detains a businessman linked to former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos on corruption over corruption claims.
Madagascar’s lemurs take a breather as tourism struggles on the Island.
In Côte d’Ivoire, opposition parties take on Alassane Ouattara.
How Jerusalema became a pan-African hit, then a global dance sensation.
The WHO has endorsed testing traditional herbal medicines against Covid-19.
Several Sudanese artists face jail time for protests.
The World Trade Organization leadership race is heating up, as two African women make their mark.
Sudanese artists face jail time for protesting.