Africa Fridays: Ivory Coast

Today at 10:05
Hanging Out with Clement: Nonkululeko Gobodo
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nonkululeko Gobodo
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Property rentals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk: Community Radio Stations
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Motseki Mabuya - Host of YB20 Breakfast Show and station manager at Hope Fm
Kabelo Kehalotse - Kabelo Kehalotse,
Octavius Masemola - host of #TheJamFactor on Saturday 12h00-15h00 on Eyethu Fm
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
World Diabetes Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
Post Ramaphosa speech reax - Analyst weighs in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Calland
Richard Calland
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Richard Calland - Associate Professor, Public Law at UCT
Today at 12:23
In memory of Kimi Makewtu: a tribute to the Auditor-General
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 12:27
By-elections results: DA took a pounding
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:45
Protest in Khayelitsha - KDF responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Podcasts

The Africa Report
arrow_forward
#Africa Fridays: Ivory Coast

#Africa Fridays: Ivory Coast

6 November 2020 9:18 AM

Ivory Coast on tenterhooks

 

- Alassane Quattara declares victory

- Opposition calls in army to block Quattara

- Why Cote d’Ivoire’s politics matter, and the French’s unwavering support for Quattara

- Why we should be worried....



Crystal’s song choice: “Gbobolor” by D.J Arafat

Context to music genre:

1999 marked Ivory Coast's first military coup as well as the birth of the genre Coupé-Décalé.
The genre was pushed forward by DJs in France and on the continent, namely Douk Saga, DJ Arafat and DJ Debordeau Coupé-Décalé's rise helped calm tensions and unite the politically-divided country


More episodes from The Africa Report

#AfricaFridays – Tanzania

30 October 2020 12:19 PM

President John Magufuli is the man to beat as Tanzanians headed to the polls this week - millions voted in contested election already marred by accusations of fraud ...(results suppose to be announced Thursday)

MUSIC- How far some would go to be -re-elected--get an artist to write a funky song---

Harmonize - by Diamond-- called : Magufuli

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays - A continent of old - Why old leaders are hanging onto power

26 October 2020 7:26 AM

This week we saw Guinea and Ivory Coast protests third termers and leaders in their 80’s and late 70’s
And of course, in Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari faces protest against policy brutality under the #ENDSARS
We zoom into this phenomenon and why old leaders are hanging onto power

 

           

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays with Crystal Orderson

16 October 2020 9:13 AM

The race for the Director-General at the World Trade Organization is now between two women - South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee and Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo.

How has Ngozi Okonjo emerged as a favourite from all of the candidates for the WTO’s top job? 

Who is Ngozi Okonjo, and what would it mean for an African woman to head the global trade body? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

9 October 2020 9:11 AM

Nigeria this month celebrates 60 years of independence. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays

2 October 2020 9:48 AM

With Crystal Orderson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

25 September 2020 8:04 AM

Angola detains a businessman linked to former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos on corruption over corruption claims.

Madagascar’s lemurs take a breather as tourism struggles on the Island.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

24 September 2020 8:12 AM

In Côte d’Ivoire, opposition parties take on Alassane Ouattara.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

23 September 2020 8:23 AM

In Côte d’Ivoire, opposition parties take on Alassane Ouattara.

How Jerusalema became a pan-African hit, then a global dance sensation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

22 September 2020 8:03 AM

The WHO has endorsed testing traditional herbal medicines against Covid-19.

Several Sudanese artists face jail time for protests.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

