Africa Fridays: Ivory Coast

702 FYI
Today at 10:05
Hanging Out with Clement: Nonkululeko Gobodo
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nonkululeko Gobodo
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Property rentals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk: Community Radio Stations
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Motseki Mabuya - Host of YB20 Breakfast Show and station manager at Hope Fm
Kabelo Kehalotse - Kabelo Kehalotse,
Octavius Masemola - host of #TheJamFactor on Saturday 12h00-15h00 on Eyethu Fm
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
World Diabetes Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
Post Ramaphosa speech reax - Analyst weighs in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 12:23
In memory of Kimi Makewtu: a tribute to the Auditor-General
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 12:27
By-elections results: DA took a pounding
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:45
Protest in Khayelitsha - KDF responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
