Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen from MyBroadband.co.za
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 10:35
Leadership fundamentals in a time of a pandemic
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Queen Ramotsehoa - Leadership Coach
Today at 10:45
Tech Talks with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips- REMOTE WORKING MYTHS – ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:05
Relationship Focus: Unfinished Business
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist
Today at 11:32
Luv-Afrika Online built for African products online
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amanda Lopez
Today at 11:45
Open Line
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:07
Minster Zulu briefing : covid social relief measures
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Caster takes case to the European Court of Human Rights
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Greg Nott
Greg Nott - Caster Semenya'S Legal Representative at Leboeuf, Lamb, Greene & Macrae
Today at 12:15
National driving school association protesting online booking system
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Thando Kubheka
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...
Today at 12:23
No water in Makhanda: Gift of the Givers lands there
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Today at 12:27
Service Provider ordered to pay back over R27mil earned fraudulently.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...
Today at 12:37
Dog starves due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 12:45
Stormers usher in a new era for rugby in WP at new Cape Town Stadium base
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Dobson
Today at 12:52
How do you rehabilitate turtles?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alexandra Panagiotou - Education Foundation teacher at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
144 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,676 infections have been recorded The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 52, 647 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 26 February 2021 6:33 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
4 years & R86m later, Tembisa residents beg govt to open unfinished school Nearly five years later and more than R86 million spent, the school in Tembisa remains unfinished. 25 February 2021 5:35 PM
View all Local
Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is naturally a very jovial person but not as charismatic as Razzmatazz (Fikile). 25 February 2021 1:30 PM
'Govt wants to destroy alcohol industry and boost illicit market with 8% hike' National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane says the industry is disappointed by tax increase on alcohol. 25 February 2021 1:23 PM
Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni 2021 budget speech. 25 February 2021 9:01 AM
View all Politics
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore. 25 February 2021 7:27 PM
View all Business
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family. 25 February 2021 12:08 PM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Teacher teaching her kindergarten class daily affirmations goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 February 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Family fulfil dad's final wishes by throwing his ashes into pub drain Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 February 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Woman tracks down hot guy using his backpack but people think its creepy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
arrow_forward
The Africa Report
arrow_forward
Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

26 February 2021 9:16 AM

Africa’s largest retailer, Shoprite Holdings, has finally exited Nigeria. This comes as the retailer reviews its long-term options in Africa.


More episodes from The Africa Report

Africa Fridays – Support for Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

19 February 2021 10:06 AM

In Nigeria, womken have formed #AnkaraArmy to celebrate the new World Trade Organization boss Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson – Political troubles in Somalia

12 February 2021 9:37 AM

Somalia’s opposition parties no longer recognise the country’s President Mohamed Farmajo, putting under threat years of efforts to bring political stability in the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson – SA ends Chairpersonship of AU

5 February 2021 10:01 AM

Friday 5 February is the last day of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure as Chairperson of the African Union. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi is set to take over the reigns. What lies ahead for the continental body?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays with Crystal Orderson

15 January 2021 9:21 AM

Crystal discusses the potential impact of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement which is now in effect.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays

18 December 2020 11:29 AM

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFriday

11 December 2020 9:23 AM

#AfricaFriday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#Africa Fridays: Ghana Election

4 December 2020 10:25 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays: Focus on the DRC

20 November 2020 9:26 AM

How did DRC with its poor health infrastructure manage to declare the end of Ebola?

Crystal’s song selection: A tribute to late Congolese icon- known as the King of Congolese Rumba, Papa Wemba. The song is called Bakwetu.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFriday

13 November 2020 11:28 AM

The curse of the premature Nobel Peace prize - how the worlds darling - The 2019 Nobel prize winner PM Abiy Ahmed - is now unleashing his army on a Northern region of Tigray.

 What does this mean for Ethiopia and for Africa’s second most populous region and home of the African Union? What’s behind the military fight back and its people?

 Crystal’s song selection: Mulatu Astatke, who is also known as the “Father of Ethiopian Jazz”. We’ll play his song, "Yegelle Tezeta"

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

144 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,676 infections have been recorded

Local

Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula

Politics

Find out how impersonation fraud increased by 337%

Local

EWN Highlights

R17bn spent on special COVID-19 relief grant so far, says Minister Zulu

26 February 2021 10:22 AM

WATCH LIVE: Zola Tsotsi returns to Zondo Inquiry

26 February 2021 10:09 AM

Theft of filling sand contributed to Nyanga sinkhole tragedy - dept

26 February 2021 9:50 AM

