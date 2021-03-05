Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.

Africa’s largest retailer, Shoprite Holdings, has finally exited Nigeria. This comes as the retailer reviews its long-term options in Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In Nigeria, womken have formed #AnkaraArmy to celebrate the new World Trade Organization boss Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Somalia's opposition parties no longer recognise the country's President Mohamed Farmajo, putting under threat years of efforts to bring political stability in the country.
Friday 5 February is the last day of President Cyril Ramaphosa's tenure as Chairperson of the African Union. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi is set to take over the reigns. What lies ahead for the continental body?
Crystal discusses the potential impact of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement which is now in effect.
How did DRC with its poor health infrastructure manage to declare the end of Ebola?
Crystal’s song selection: A tribute to late Congolese icon- known as the King of Congolese Rumba, Papa Wemba. The song is called Bakwetu.