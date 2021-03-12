Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Weiner 2020 November Mandy Weiner 2020 November
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:15
King Goodwill Zwelithini dies - analysis as King of apartheid homelands
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
Today at 12:15
WITS Students continue to protest- some members of the SRC have been suspended.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kanakana Mudzanani - Treasurer General
Today at 12:20
EWN Reporter is on the ground as the WITS protest continues on Day 7.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Registering of births
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:23
IPID’s cover-up of police brutality in SA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Daneel Knoetze - Reporter at Ground Up
Today at 12:27
Patrice Motsepe to become the president of CAF
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe - Sport writer, columnist and blogger at ...
Today at 12:37
The VBS matter is before the magistrate. There are two separate first appearances - both in connection with VBS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:40
Researchers discover new COVID-19 variants in three South African provinces
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Prof Burtram Fielding, Director of Research at UWC
Today at 12:41
The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr Anoj Singh.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:45
Activist takes US police to court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
BRADLEY D STEYN
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Trail guides to undertake epic SPCA Trails 4 Tails trek from Cape Point to Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Binny Ridgeway
Today at 13:35
Book Club 1 - Exclusive Books turns 70 and Cape Talkers get to celebrate by nominating worthy beneficiaries to receive 70 books
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Bricker
Today at 13:45
Book Club 2: Time of the Writer festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siphindile Hlongwa
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tayla Ross
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open to intro and calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Landmark ruling: Domestic workers can now claim injuries incurred on the job!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi - General secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union
Today at 15:40
Stellenbosch University Innovative Biodegradable cigarette butts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elizaveta (Lisa) Koroleva - MSc student in Microbiology at SU
Today at 15:50
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:05
The passing of King Goodwill - process of mourning and eventually crowning/coronation of the new king
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nomboniso Gasa - Researcher On Gender Politics And Cultural Issues at ...
Today at 16:10
Carina Bruwer crosses Walker Bay in support of performing arts
The Flash Drive
Guests
Carina Bruwer - flautist at Sterling EQ
Today at 16:20
A week of Zondo - where are we now?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Checking in with UCT, UWC and CPUT in light of recent Fees protests
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gasant Abader
Lauren Kansley
Elijah Moholola
Today at 17:20
Checking in with UCT, UWC and CPUT in light of recent Fees protests
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Music with Derek Gripper
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...
Today at 18:13
SA's Men’s Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co partnership and crowdfunding campaign
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - MIES (luxury body & skin care)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marlese Wallis - Founding owner & vision carrier at MIES body products.
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Understanding how music has evolved in South Africa Music historian Percy Mabandu says South African musicians don't tour the continent enough and that is not doing us any good. 12 March 2021 12:12 PM
The silver bullet to fix higher education funding is economic growth - Treasury National Treasury Director-general Dondo Mogajane says growing the economy is the solution to fund government programmes. 12 March 2021 12:08 PM
His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini has passed away A statement from the royal house says the king passed away in the early hours of this morning. 12 March 2021 8:37 AM
View all Local
Wits Protests: 'University fee crisis is national problem not Wits problem' Vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi reflects to recent protests at the university over registrations. 11 March 2021 7:50 AM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4 The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 9 March 2021 6:36 PM
View all Politics
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19. 11 March 2021 8:09 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Neighbours playing piano from each of their apartments goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:47 AM
[VIDEO] Moment when police shoot innocent man during Wits protest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 March 2021 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Husband builds video store in his basement during lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 March 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
arrow_forward
The Africa Report
arrow_forward
Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

12 March 2021 9:27 AM

Several people have been killed in Senegal following protests over the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. Is Senegal at a crossroads?


More episodes from The Africa Report

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

5 March 2021 10:58 AM

UK lawyer Karin Khan is the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. What his appointment mean for Africa?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

26 February 2021 9:16 AM

Africa’s largest retailer, Shoprite Holdings, has finally exited Nigeria. This comes as the retailer reviews its long-term options in Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays – Support for Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

19 February 2021 10:06 AM

In Nigeria, womken have formed #AnkaraArmy to celebrate the new World Trade Organization boss Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson – Political troubles in Somalia

12 February 2021 9:37 AM

Somalia’s opposition parties no longer recognise the country’s President Mohamed Farmajo, putting under threat years of efforts to bring political stability in the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson – SA ends Chairpersonship of AU

5 February 2021 10:01 AM

Friday 5 February is the last day of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure as Chairperson of the African Union. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi is set to take over the reigns. What lies ahead for the continental body?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays with Crystal Orderson

15 January 2021 9:21 AM

Crystal discusses the potential impact of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement which is now in effect.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays

18 December 2020 11:29 AM

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFriday

11 December 2020 9:23 AM

#AfricaFriday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#Africa Fridays: Ghana Election

4 December 2020 10:25 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

The silver bullet to fix higher education funding is economic growth - Treasury

Local

His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini has passed away

Local

SA records 1,474 infections and 95 more people have succumbed from virus

Local

EWN Highlights

Protesting Wits students vow to bring Joburg to a standstill

12 March 2021 11:20 AM

King Zwelithini will be remembered as a 'visionary monarch,' says Ramaphosa

12 March 2021 10:38 AM

WATCH LIVE: Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh testifies at Zondo Inquiry

12 March 2021 9:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA