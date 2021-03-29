Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.

Tanzania President John Magufuli died this week and leaves a mixed legacy. What does the future hold for the nation and vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is set to take over as President?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Several people have been killed in Senegal following protests over the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. Is Senegal at a crossroads?
UK lawyer Karin Khan is the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. What his appointment mean for Africa?
Africa's largest retailer, Shoprite Holdings, has finally exited Nigeria. This comes as the retailer reviews its long-term options in Africa.
In Nigeria, womken have formed #AnkaraArmy to celebrate the new World Trade Organization boss Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Somalia's opposition parties no longer recognise the country's President Mohamed Farmajo, putting under threat years of efforts to bring political stability in the country.
Friday 5 February is the last day of President Cyril Ramaphosa's tenure as Chairperson of the African Union. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi is set to take over the reigns. What lies ahead for the continental body?
Crystal discusses the potential impact of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement which is now in effect.
