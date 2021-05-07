TheAfricaFriday's

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.
There is uncertainty over what lies ahead for the country Chad, following the death of President Idriss Deby.
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi has made key appointments in his government, finally giving him a grip of power in the country.
Nigerian musician Burna Boy says his Grammy win is a victory for Africa.
Tanzania President John Magufuli died this week and leaves a mixed legacy. What does the future hold for the nation and vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is set to take over as President?
Several people have been killed in Senegal following protests over the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. Is Senegal at a crossroads?
UK lawyer Karin Khan is the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. What his appointment mean for Africa?
Africa's largest retailer, Shoprite Holdings, has finally exited Nigeria. This comes as the retailer reviews its long-term options in Africa.
In Nigeria, womken have formed #AnkaraArmy to celebrate the new World Trade Organization boss Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Somalia's opposition parties no longer recognise the country's President Mohamed Farmajo, putting under threat years of efforts to bring political stability in the country.