Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.

Today at 10:05
UAE and SA treaty ratified
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hennie van Vuuren - Director at Open Secrets Project
Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice & Correctional Services
Today at 10:35
The President film
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nelson Chamisa
Camilla Nielson, filmmaker
Today at 11:05
Sex focus-Sex toys
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Makgosi Letimile
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : Rebecca Harrison owner and Director of Lillies & Lust
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rebecca Harrison - Owner and Director at Lillies & Lust
Latest Local
Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday that Takatso Consortium would own 51% of the airline while governme... 11 June 2021 9:28 AM
ENERGY REFORM: Economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation - Valli Moosa Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair says Ramaphosa worked closely with Mantashe on this deal. 11 June 2021 8:20 AM
Coronavirus cases exceed threshold, 100 more deaths recorded South Africa has entered the third wave with the NICD announcing that 9,149 new cases have been recorded in the past day. 11 June 2021 6:40 AM
View all Local
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
Energy expert on Electricity Act amendment: 'Protectionism around Eskom is over' Power producers will be able to produce power without going through a long drawn-out process with the energy regulator. 10 June 2021 4:11 PM
View all Business
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 9:26 AM
'We had fun during those programmes, I miss that': SA maths whizz William Smith Clement Manyathela took some time to hang out virtually with William Smith, who is currently in Australia, to find out more about... 10 June 2021 12:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 8:57 AM
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill' Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon. 9 June 2021 3:51 PM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
arrow_forward
The Africa Report
arrow_forward
Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

11 June 2021 9:24 AM

While Donald Trump has congratulated Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for that country’s Twitter ban, what is the politics and power play behind the Nigerian government’s decision.


More episodes from The Africa Report

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

4 June 2021 10:20 AM

Sixty years after Patrice Lumumba was assassinated, his last remains, a single tooth, will be returned to his family.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

21 May 2021 9:40 AM

Malawi’s Education Minister has pleaded for tolerance, as public schools in the country prevent girls from wearing hijabs. What is behind this intolerance in Malawi?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

14 May 2021 9:15 AM

From Cameroon to Uganda, queer activists say they are under attack. Why does Africa continue to be a difficult place for queer communities?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#TheAfricaFriday's

7 May 2021 10:32 AM

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

23 April 2021 9:35 AM

There is uncertainty over what lies ahead for the country Chad, following the death of President Idriss Deby.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

16 April 2021 11:10 AM

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi has made key appointments in his government, finally giving him a grip of power in the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

29 March 2021 6:47 AM

Nigerian musician Burna Boy says his Grammy win is a victory for Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson – What’s next for Tanzania

19 March 2021 10:05 AM

Tanzania President John Magufuli died this week and leaves a mixed legacy. What does the future hold for the nation and vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is set to take over as President?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

12 March 2021 9:27 AM

Several people have been killed in Senegal following protests over the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. Is Senegal at a crossroads?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'EFF doesn't want to stand by & lose children': Malema warns on COVID in schools

Local

Coronavirus cases exceed threshold, 100 more deaths recorded

Local

ENERGY REFORM: Economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation - Valli Moosa

Local

Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA

Local

Ramaphosa: Local govt polls going ahead as planned for now

11 June 2021 9:56 AM

Kgothatso Mdunana’s family plan August trip for ritual to fetch spirit in China

11 June 2021 9:49 AM

Rocks, tyres used to block roads in Orlando East during protest over electricity

11 June 2021 8:54 AM

