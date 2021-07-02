Africa Fridays with Litha Mpondwana

A tense humanitarian ceasefire has been put in place between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The World Health Organisation has warned of mounting Covid-19 cases in Africa, the countries on the continent struggle to secure enough vaccines.
Ethiopia has finally held its general elections. What is at stake for Africa’s second most populous nation? Crystal also pays tribute to the late Professor Mzilikazi Khumalo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Zambia’s first President Kenneth Kaunda has passed away at the age of 97. A giant on the continent and in liberation movements against apartheid and colonial rule, what is Kaunda’s legacy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
While Donald Trump has congratulated Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for that country’s Twitter ban, what is the politics and power play behind the Nigerian government’s decision.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sixty years after Patrice Lumumba was assassinated, his last remains, a single tooth, will be returned to his family.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Malawi’s Education Minister has pleaded for tolerance, as public schools in the country prevent girls from wearing hijabs. What is behind this intolerance in Malawi?LISTEN TO PODCAST
From Cameroon to Uganda, queer activists say they are under attack. Why does Africa continue to be a difficult place for queer communities?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There is uncertainty over what lies ahead for the country Chad, following the death of President Idriss Deby.LISTEN TO PODCAST
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi has made key appointments in his government, finally giving him a grip of power in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST