Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Buying a property - What fixtures stay
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Alicia Heyneke of Adams and Adams
Today at 15:10
EWN: President wants to realign State Security
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News
Today at 16:50
State Security Agency failures
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mo Shaik
Today at 18:15
ZOOM MTN interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Hard work + luck ≠ success.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
DGB acquires 105 year-old Backsberg Family Wines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Hutchinson - Group CEO at DGB
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : Business Valuation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Looking at reliable ways to invest in big trends without taking excessive risk?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa not aware of Gigaba being in the Guptas' pockets President Cyril Ramaphosa told the commission that it was not necessarily unusual that Malusi Gigaba was promoted from being a dep... 12 August 2021 10:29 AM
Duarte criticises Zuma for having meetings outside of ANC, govt structures The African National Congress (ANC)'s deputy secretary-general of the governing party said that Wednesday’s session was the first... 12 August 2021 9:21 AM
Ramaphosa: I worked with others in the executive to resist state abuses President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Zondo Commission that he chose to stay to try and fix things from within. 12 August 2021 8:33 AM
View all Politics
Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave Earnings are up 148% year-on-year, but still lag 2019. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about Nedbank's interim results. 11 August 2021 8:33 PM
Making cars the traffic cop Could we solve the most common traffic violations by making our vehicles the law enforcer 11 August 2021 7:15 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Man throws axe at victim's windshield during road rage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2021 9:35 AM
Tweet by a service provider being told to double her rate goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New Zealand police reunite woman with stolen ring after 30 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 8:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
View all Sport
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Africa Report
arrow_forward
Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

30 July 2021 9:19 AM

SADC troops are on their way to Cabo Delgado to join Rwandan troops in the battle against insurgents in northern Mozambique.


More episodes from The Africa Report

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

6 August 2021 10:12 AM

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has invoked national emergency powers and has suspended Parliament. Is there another Arab Spring in the making in Tunisia?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

23 July 2021 9:24 AM

President Allasane Ouatarra is set to meet with former President Laurent Gbagbo. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since 2010. Is the Ivory Coast on the path to reconciliation?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Litha Mpondwana

2 July 2021 9:25 AM

A tense humanitarian ceasefire has been put in place between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The World Health Organisation has warned of mounting Covid-19 cases in Africa, the countries on the continent struggle to secure enough vaccines.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

25 June 2021 9:23 AM

Ethiopia has finally held its general elections. What is at stake for Africa’s second most populous nation? Crystal also pays tribute to the late Professor Mzilikazi Khumalo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson: The legacy of Kenneth Kaunda

18 June 2021 9:10 AM

Zambia’s first President Kenneth Kaunda has passed away at the age of 97. A giant on the continent and in liberation movements against apartheid and colonial rule, what is Kaunda’s legacy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

11 June 2021 9:24 AM

While Donald Trump has congratulated Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for that country’s Twitter ban, what is the politics and power play behind the Nigerian government’s decision.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

4 June 2021 10:20 AM

Sixty years after Patrice Lumumba was assassinated, his last remains, a single tooth, will be returned to his family.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

21 May 2021 9:40 AM

Malawi’s Education Minister has pleaded for tolerance, as public schools in the country prevent girls from wearing hijabs. What is behind this intolerance in Malawi?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

14 May 2021 9:15 AM

From Cameroon to Uganda, queer activists say they are under attack. Why does Africa continue to be a difficult place for queer communities?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry

Local

Special Tribunal recovers R4 billion lost to corruption, fraud

Local

ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa

Local

EWN Highlights

Western Cape still at the peak of COVID-19 third wave - health officials

12 August 2021 1:45 PM

Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed

12 August 2021 12:58 PM

UK police to review Prince Andrew allegations

12 August 2021 12:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA