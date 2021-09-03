Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

It seems SA businesses are fast retreating from Africans most populous nation, Nigeria - if it’s not retailers closing shop; the country’s tax authorities have been demanding astronomical tax bills a few years ago it was MTN now its Multi-choice. What’s really at play? And why has SA business decided to retreat?
Kenya's Court of Appeal has rejected a government bid to make fundamental changes to its constitution, this is a new blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had initiated the controversial proposals, Crystal Orderson unpacks with Bongani.
There is optimism in Zambia, following the election of former opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema as President.
South Sudan is set to hand over Omar Al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court. What's the significance of this development?
Tunisia's President Kais Saied has invoked national emergency powers and has suspended Parliament. Is there another Arab Spring in the making in Tunisia?
SADC troops are on their way to Cabo Delgado to join Rwandan troops in the battle against insurgents in northern Mozambique.
President Allasane Ouatarra is set to meet with former President Laurent Gbagbo. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since 2010. Is the Ivory Coast on the path to reconciliation?
A tense humanitarian ceasefire has been put in place between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front. The World Health Organisation has warned of mounting Covid-19 cases in Africa, the countries on the continent struggle to secure enough vaccines.
Ethiopia has finally held its general elections. What is at stake for Africa's second most populous nation? Crystal also pays tribute to the late Professor Mzilikazi Khumalo.
Zambia's first President Kenneth Kaunda has passed away at the age of 97. A giant on the continent and in liberation movements against apartheid and colonial rule, what is Kaunda's legacy.