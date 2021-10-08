Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Gauteng pupils have until midnight to enroll for 2022 academic year John Perlman speaks to Gauteng Department of Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona for an update on online applications. 8 October 2021 5:12 PM
'Homelessness is supposed to be a local government election issue' Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood tells John Perlman that civil society is leading in championing issues of those homeless. 8 October 2021 5:11 PM
Primedia sponsors Loeries categories Azania Mosaka speaks to Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj about this year Loeries week taking place in October. 8 October 2021 3:37 PM
Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha says the power utility will make an announcement on Friday afternoon regarding load shedding. 8 October 2021 1:00 PM
City to take over Soweto electricity supply, not write off debt - Mayor Moerane Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane reflects on what he will do for residents now that he is the new mayor. 8 October 2021 7:46 AM
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed. 7 October 2021 8:11 PM
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery The musician says it is kind of unreal as the last show he did was in California 21 months ago. 8 October 2021 3:04 PM
[WATCH] Woman relaying her worst first date, leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2021 8:11 AM
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
The Africa Report
Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

8 October 2021 9:22 AM

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.


Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

1 October 2021 9:31 AM

Sudan’s state broadcaster claimed on 21 September that a coup d’etat had been thwarted by the country’s state security agencies.

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

17 September 2021 9:14 AM

What is happening in Guinea? Earlier this month coup overthrew long-time leader. The Military junta now says they are open about talks on Guinea’s future, vows to avoid past ‘mistakes. 

AFRICA FRIDAYS – CRYSTAL ORDERSON

10 September 2021 9:03 AM

Guest: Crystal Orderson
Uganda has a remarkable history of hosting refugees
What lies behind Uganda’s generosity ?

Africa Fridays With Crystal Orderson

3 September 2021 9:30 AM

It seems SA businesses are fast retreating from Africans most populous nation, Nigeria - if it’s not retailers closing shop; the country’s tax authorities have been demanding astronomical tax bills a few years ago it was MTN now its Multi-choice. What’s really at play? And why has SA business decided to retreat?

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

27 August 2021 10:22 AM

Kenya’s Court of Appeal has rejected a government bid to make fundamental changes to its constitution, this is a new blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had initiated the controversial proposals, Crystal Orderson unpacks with Bongani.

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

20 August 2021 9:38 AM

There is optimism in Zambia, following the election of former opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema as President.

The World View with Crystal Orderson

13 August 2021 10:52 AM

South Sudan is set to hand over Omar Al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court. What’s the significance of this development?

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

6 August 2021 10:12 AM

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has invoked national emergency powers and has suspended Parliament. Is there another Arab Spring in the making in Tunisia?

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

30 July 2021 9:19 AM

SADC troops are on their way to Cabo Delgado to join Rwandan troops in the battle against insurgents in northern Mozambique.

