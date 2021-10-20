Africa Wednesday

With Crystal Orderson, Southern Africa editor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sudan's state broadcaster claimed on 21 September that a coup d'etat had been thwarted by the country's state security agencies.
What is happening in Guinea? Earlier this month coup overthrew long-time leader. The Military junta now says they are open about talks on Guinea's future, vows to avoid past 'mistakes.
Guest: Crystal Orderson
Uganda has a remarkable history of hosting refugees
What lies behind Uganda’s generosity ?
It seems SA businesses are fast retreating from Africans most populous nation, Nigeria - if it's not retailers closing shop; the country's tax authorities have been demanding astronomical tax bills a few years ago it was MTN now its Multi-choice. What's really at play? And why has SA business decided to retreat?
Kenya's Court of Appeal has rejected a government bid to make fundamental changes to its constitution, this is a new blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had initiated the controversial proposals, Crystal Orderson unpacks with Bongani.
There is optimism in Zambia, following the election of former opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema as President.
South Sudan is set to hand over Omar Al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court. What's the significance of this development?