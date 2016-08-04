Effort underway to allow Uganda president to rule for life

Today at 12:23 Consistent failure & negligence by police when it comes to dealing with sexual assault cases The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.

Today at 12:23 Parliamentary oversight: The system is broken and major reforms are needed. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Narend Singh - Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party

Today at 12:27 4 Nyanga boys drown after falling into a hole while playing under N2 bridge - ward councillor speaks The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Khaya Yozi

Today at 12:27 South Africa’s updated 2021 school calendar – including new term dates- and an update on Matric Results. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson

Today at 12:37 Healthcare workers are disappointed that the Astrazeneca vaccine rollout program has hit a snag. Many have already registered for their booking as per government's earlier instructions to take their first jab as early as this week.- with Voxies. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:40 Government coming for child maintenance defaulters The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Felicity Guest - Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa

Josephine Peta - Senior Legal Admin Officer at Justice and Constitutional Development

Today at 12:41 4 victims of Borcherds Quarry tragedy drowned after falling into sinkhole. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Today at 12:45 Why is the Tanzanian President refusing to acknowledge Covid-19? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Elinor Sisulu

Today at 12:45 Vaal Dam reaches 100% capacity. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sputnick Ratau - Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation

Today at 12:52 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:52 Today is Safer Internet Day, and with the increase in the number of young students spending more time on the internet and their mobile phones from online schooling- there is a greater emphasis for parents and stakeholders to be more vigilant in protecting The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Emma Sadlier, social media law expert

Today at 13:07 On the couch with Natalie Du Preez - Marketing Manager Rabie Property Group Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Natalie Du Preez

Today at 13:40 Travel - Beach breaks with Getaway magazine Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Anton Crone

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - An app launched to recreate the Lift Club Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Theuns Venter

Ladien van Zyl

Today at 14:40 Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers & (standby with Safer Internet Day) Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Josh Ramsey - Coach and facilitator at Josh Ramsey.co.za

Today at 14:50 Music with Pianist Zibusiso Makhathini Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Zibusiso Makhathini

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 A preview ahead of SONA on Thursday Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy

Today at 15:40 Brain of CapeTalk! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:50 CSIR debunks 5G and Covid-19 links Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:05 NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

Today at 16:20 The re-opening of the wine industry in SA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ken Forrester - Ken Forrester Wines

Today at 16:55 Open to calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 News24: Did the 501Y.V2 variant come from SA? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Vicky Baillie - Medical Research Council: Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Wits

Today at 17:20 Let's take it back a step - what is Reddit? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 17:45 Financial Mail: Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ruarc Peffers - MD of Aspire Art Auctions

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:50 Cape Town based design company Ideso's PAPR wins Gold at the International Design Awards. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Marc Ruwiel - Director at Ideso

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow

