Zambia Update- Edgar Lunga wins the presidential poll amid concern

Today at 12:23
Consistent failure & negligence by police when it comes to dealing with sexual assault cases
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
Guests
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
125
Today at 12:23
Parliamentary oversight: The system is broken and major reforms are needed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Narend Singh - Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party
Guests
Narend Singh - Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party
125
Today at 12:27
4 Nyanga boys drown after falling into a hole while playing under N2 bridge - ward councillor speaks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Khaya Yozi
Guests
Khaya Yozi
125
Today at 12:27
South Africa’s updated 2021 school calendar – including new term dates- and an update on Matric Results.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
125
Today at 12:37
Healthcare workers are disappointed that the Astrazeneca vaccine rollout program has hit a snag. Many have already registered for their booking as per government's earlier instructions to take their first jab as early as this week.- with Voxies.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:40
Government coming for child maintenance defaulters
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Felicity Guest - Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
Josephine Peta - Senior Legal Admin Officer at Justice and Constitutional Development
Guests
Felicity Guest - Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
Josephine Peta - Senior Legal Admin Officer at Justice and Constitutional Development
125
Today at 12:41
4 victims of Borcherds Quarry tragedy drowned after falling into sinkhole.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:45
Why is the Tanzanian President refusing to acknowledge Covid-19?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elinor Sisulu
Guests
Elinor Sisulu
125
Today at 12:45
Vaal Dam reaches 100% capacity.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sputnick Ratau - Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation
Guests
Sputnick Ratau - Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation
125
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:52
Today is Safer Internet Day, and with the increase in the number of young students spending more time on the internet and their mobile phones from online schooling- there is a greater emphasis for parents and stakeholders to be more vigilant in protecting
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Emma Sadlier, social media law expert
Guests
Emma Sadlier, social media law expert
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Natalie Du Preez - Marketing Manager Rabie Property Group
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Du Preez
Guests
Natalie Du Preez
125
Today at 13:40
Travel - Beach breaks with Getaway magazine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anton Crone
Guests
Anton Crone
125
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - An app launched to recreate the Lift Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Theuns Venter
Ladien van Zyl
Guests
Theuns Venter
Ladien van Zyl
125
Today at 14:40
Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers & (standby with Safer Internet Day)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Coach and facilitator at Josh Ramsey.co.za
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Coach and facilitator at Josh Ramsey.co.za
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Pianist Zibusiso Makhathini
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zibusiso Makhathini
Guests
Zibusiso Makhathini
125
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
A preview ahead of SONA on Thursday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
125
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:50
CSIR debunks 5G and Covid-19 links
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:05
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
125
Today at 16:20
The re-opening of the wine industry in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ken Forrester - Ken Forrester Wines
Guests
Ken Forrester - Ken Forrester Wines
125
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
News24: Did the 501Y.V2 variant come from SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vicky Baillie - Medical Research Council: Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Wits
Guests
Vicky Baillie - Medical Research Council: Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Wits
125
Today at 17:20
Let's take it back a step - what is Reddit?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
125
Today at 17:45
Financial Mail: Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruarc Peffers - MD of Aspire Art Auctions
Guests
Ruarc Peffers - MD of Aspire Art Auctions
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 18:50
Cape Town based design company Ideso's PAPR wins Gold at the International Design Awards.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Ruwiel - Director at Ideso
Guests
Marc Ruwiel - Director at Ideso
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
125
