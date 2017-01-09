The Africa Report: Western Sahara gets SA’s support

SA is supporting Western Sahara's bid to independence, this as its President Brahim Ghali made his first visit to South Africa this past few days and met with president Zuma to discuss this and other issues.



A home-grown economic rescue package will top the agenda as Ghana’s new government starts work after Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as president on Saturday. He promised to build on the 'solid economic foundation' laid by former President John Kufuor to deliver on his campaign promises.



Can a new malaria vaccine using genetically modified parasites be the answer to dealing with the killer disease? A new study has just passed a critical milestone using the GM parasites. The World Malaria Report 2015 shows malaria mortality rates have fallen by 66% among all age groups and by 71% among children under five in Africa since 2000. But there is still work to do and a new vaccine developed by a US-based team is showing promising results, and could accelerate progress.