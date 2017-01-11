The Africa Report: Gambia's Supreme Court says it is unable to hear President Yahya Jammeh's petition seeking to annul last month's election until May

The Supreme Court of Gambia cannot rule on President Yahya Jammeh's challenge against his electoral defeat until May, according to its chief justice. The ruling casts further doubt on whether a peaceful political transition will happen next week as scheduled.



New United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council on Tuesday to take more action to prevent conflicts instead of just responding to them, as he pledged to strengthen the world body's mediation capacity. "The United Nations was established to prevent war by binding us in a rules-based international order. Today, that order is under grave threat," Guterres said in his first address to the 15-member council since taking office on Jan. 1.



The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed senior UK officials to a new cash assistance programme in Nyala’s Otash Camp in South Darfur. The programme, funded by aid from the government of the United Kingdom, is currently providing unrestricted cash assistance to 75,000 displaced people - offering them choice and freedom to prioritize their needs. The UK officials saw firsthand how vulnerable people in Otash Camp receive cash assistance from selected retailers using prepaid cards swiped against a Point of Service (POS) device.