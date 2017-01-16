The Africa Report: US to lift some economic sanctions against Sudan

The United States will ease some financial sanctions against Sudan for its efforts to help fight terrorism. Although, it will remain on a list of state sponsors of terrorism according to White House officials.



President Muhammadu Buhari asks for more French military and economic assistance for Africa at the 27th Africa-France summit in Mali which concluded this weekend. The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), a 15-nation regional bloc, has repeatedly called on Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh to respect the result of the vote and step down after 22 years in power.



While there has been strong uptake of Uber in Africa - it’s not gained a foothold in francophone especially in certain French speaking West Africa cities like Dakar in Senegal or Abidjan in Ivory Coast. Now a local entrepreneur in Ivory Coast has seen the gap and launched a new taxi app for locals to book rides. .