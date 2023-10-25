The Africa Report - Murder of tourists in Uganda

Sudan War- 6 months later and no end in sight for the country and its people.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Shaheda Omar, Director at Teddy Bear Foundation speaks to Bongani Bingwa about the Arts4Hearts Awareness Concert taking place at the Joburg Ballet Theatre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Staying on the election theme our neighbour the Kingdom of Eswatini heads to the polls on Friday - it’s Africa’s last absolute monarchy and it’s not exactly viewed as a fair one.LISTEN TO PODCAST
DR Congo: crackdown on opposition ahead of elections; authorities severely restrict fundamental liberties, arrest party officials.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Why energy experts say Sierra Leone Karpowership cuts should be a warning to other African nations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What lies ahead after yet another disputed election in Zimbabwe?LISTEN TO PODCAST
It has been a long wait, ...but finally, Nigeria's Bola Tinubu swears in 45 ministers amid concerns over growth, and insecurity. Who is the new dream team for Africa's largest economy...?LISTEN TO PODCAST
The World Bank says they won’t be approving any new loans for Uganda amid the recent passing of draconian anti- gay laws. Are aid Donors finally waking up to reality of human rights in Africa?LISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning we turn to East Africa and in particular Ethiopia - as president Abiy Ahmed declares a 'state of emergency' over Amhara violence, what does this mean for the region and the country?LISTEN TO PODCAST