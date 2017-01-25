The Africa Report: Gambian President Barrow names Vice President

The Gambia's president, Adama Barrow, has named senior politician Fatoumata Tambajang as deputy leader, as regional troops continued security sweeps to prepare for his return to the country from neighbouring Senegal. The announcement of Tambajang's appointment will be followed by the unveiling of the rest of Barrow's cabinet later on Tuesday, according to presidential spokesperson Halifa Sallah. Tambajang has vowed to prosecute Yayah Jammeh.



President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf delivers her 12th and final state of the nation address to a joint Session of the Legislature in Monrovia. Delivering her final State of the Nation address in the joint chambers of the Capitol, the seat of the National Legislature on Monday, the Liberian leader noted that the nation’s progress can only be achieved if Liberians seek to build on the present.



Kenya’s president, Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered schools in arid and semi-arid areas to start accepting food in lieu of school fees. Speaking in Samburu on Monday, the President also ordered schools in areas hit hard by a prolonged drought to resume feeding programmes in a bid to keep learners in class. The effects of the worsening drought, the Nation reports, have begun to be felt across the country, with dozens of rivers drying up.