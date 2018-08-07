The army takes control of key roads and buildings in the troubled eastern Ethiopian region. Kenya and Tanzania mark 20 years since the United States embassy bombings that put al-Qaeda on the global stage.
How did DRC with its poor health infrastructure manage to declare the end of Ebola?
Crystal’s song selection: A tribute to late Congolese icon- known as the King of Congolese Rumba, Papa Wemba. The song is called Bakwetu.
The curse of the premature Nobel Peace prize - how the worlds darling - The 2019 Nobel prize winner PM Abiy Ahmed - is now unleashing his army on a Northern region of Tigray.
What does this mean for Ethiopia and for Africa’s second most populous region and home of the African Union? What’s behind the military fight back and its people?
Crystal’s song selection: Mulatu Astatke, who is also known as the “Father of Ethiopian Jazz”. We’ll play his song, "Yegelle Tezeta"
Ivory Coast on tenterhooks
- Alassane Quattara declares victory
- Opposition calls in army to block Quattara
- Why Cote d’Ivoire’s politics matter, and the French’s unwavering support for Quattara
- Why we should be worried....
Crystal’s song choice: “Gbobolor” by D.J Arafat
Context to music genre:
1999 marked Ivory Coast's first military coup as well as the birth of the genre Coupé-Décalé.
The genre was pushed forward by DJs in France and on the continent, namely Douk Saga, DJ Arafat and DJ Debordeau Coupé-Décalé's rise helped calm tensions and unite the politically-divided country
President John Magufuli is the man to beat as Tanzanians headed to the polls this week - millions voted in contested election already marred by accusations of fraud ...(results suppose to be announced Thursday)
MUSIC- How far some would go to be -re-elected--get an artist to write a funky song---
Harmonize - by Diamond-- called : Magufuli
This week we saw Guinea and Ivory Coast protests third termers and leaders in their 80’s and late 70’s
And of course, in Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari faces protest against policy brutality under the #ENDSARS
We zoom into this phenomenon and why old leaders are hanging onto power
The race for the Director-General at the World Trade Organization is now between two women - South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee and Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo.
How has Ngozi Okonjo emerged as a favourite from all of the candidates for the WTO’s top job?
Who is Ngozi Okonjo, and what would it mean for an African woman to head the global trade body?