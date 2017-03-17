The World View : 3 Big Decisions: On Brexit, Scottish independence and Donald Trump's bugging

The Queen has given Royal Assent to the Brexit bill, clearing the way for Theresa May to start talks to leave the European Union. The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill was passed by MPs and peers on Monday. Meanwhile, British intelligence officials have denied an allegation that the the UK helped former president Barack Obama “wiretap” Donald Trump during the 2016 election.



