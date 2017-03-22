Death Of A Terrorist Peacemaker

Martin McGuinness, the Irish Republican Army commander who led his underground, paramilitary movement toward reconciliation with Britain, and was Northern Ireland's deputy first minister for a decade in a power-sharing government, has died, his Sinn Fein party announced Tuesday on Twitter. He was 66. The party said he died after a short illness. He suffered from amyloidosis, a rare disease with a strain specific to Ireland's northwest.