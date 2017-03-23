The World View : Terror In Westminster

Five people have died and at least 40 were injured after an attacker drove a car along a pavement in Westminster, stabbed a policeman and was shot dead by police in the grounds of Parliament. The dead officer has been named as PC Keith Palmer, 48, a husband and father. Prime Minister, Theresa May said the attack on Wednesday was "sick and depraved" and struck at values of liberty, democracy and freedom of speech.



