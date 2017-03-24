The World View : The Terrorist Attack In Westminster

Police name Khalid Masood, 52, born in Kent as man responsible for attack in which four victims have died and seven more are critically injured. The number of victims has risen to four, after a 75-year-old man died in hospital on Thursday. He had been on life support since the attack. He has not been named. The three others killed have been identified as PC Keith Palmer, who was stabbed outside parliament; and Aysha Frade and Kurt Cochran, who died on Westminster bridge.



