The World View – a Spanish wall
United States President Donald Trump suggests Spain build a wall across the Sahara to curb immigration. There is a debate in France about the manner a driver reprimanded a 12 year old boy. There is a new theory on the United Kingdom’s latest Novichok scare.
Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton.
When Joe met Vlad the US President has a 1st chat with Vladimir Putin.
An amazing protest tunnel dug in secret in central London.
Europe’s vaccine problem it’s causing a spat with the U.K.
Female dollars plans are afoot for a US $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman.
Oxfam’s cunning vaccine plan make the mega wealthy pay.
The stolen election libel case lawyer Rudi Giuliani is being sued.
Keira Knightley’s nudity clause she wants only female film directors.
Chinese warplanes over Taiwan 3 days of military incursions.
The return of the Sea Shanty an old fishermen’s song is in the charts.
Joe Biden’s World welcome great reaction from most nations.
The 2nd class Ambassador he’s the EU’s man in London.
Missing British police files someone deleted important & sensitive data.
Beware your games console injury has cost a pro gamer his console career.
Britain’s death disaster the U.K. records the worst daily death toll yet.
Rude cup cakes they landed an Egyptian woman in jail.
China’s missing miners new hope for the search & rescue team.
A Migrant crackdown violence in Guatemala.
Britain’s daftest driver he broke every rule on a Lancashire motorway.