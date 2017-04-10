The World View : The Stockholm Attack suspect held on suspicion of terror

A suspect arrested on Friday after a stolen truck barreled into pedestrians on a busy Stockholm street -- leaving at least four people dead -- is being held of suspicion of perpetrating a terror attack, a government official has said. The man in custody, whose appearance matches the description of a person of interest, is being held on "suspicion of terrorist crimes through murder," Karin Rosander, spokeswoman for Sweden's prosecutor's office, told CNN via email early Saturday.



