The World View : Presidential Protests: The mixed messages over France's new leader

New French leader, Emmanuel Macron appeared beside Hollande at a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe to observe the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. He did not make a statement, but his attention has already turned to the choice of a prime minister and to the legislative elections of June 11 and 18, when all 577 seats in the National Assembly — the lower, more powerful house of the French Parliament — will be up for grabs.