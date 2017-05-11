The World View : The fallout from Donald Trump's axing of the FBI boss

US President Donald Trump has ignited a political firestorm by firing FBI director James Comey, who had been leading an investigation into the Trump 2016 presidential campaign's possible collusion with Russia to influence the election outcome. The President said he fired Comey, the top US law enforcement official, on Tuesday over his handling of an election-year email scandal involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.