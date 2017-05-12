The World View : Global leaders agree a new security pact for Somalia

An international conference on Somalia opens today in London, the capital of the United Kingdom (UK). It is organized under the auspices of the UK and the United Nations as part of efforts to put Somalia back on track. The Horn of Africa nation is currently suffering from insurgency by the Al-Shabaab group plus piracy on its coast, there is currently a humanitarian crisis that is threatening the lives of thousands.



