The World View

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media on reopening of schools The department had postponed the reopening of schools in January by two weeks due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. 14 February 2021 3:11 PM
'Sulphide stench in some part of Gauteng may not be harmful' Professor Roelof Burger says since the stench is not concentrated in one area, he doesn't think its something to worry about. 14 February 2021 10:56 AM
Hip hip hooray! SA Rand turns 60 The Rand replaced the South African Pound as the official currency in 1961 and has had a volatile transition for the past six deca... 14 February 2021 8:28 AM
'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?' Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes 12 February 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
Sona 2021: Let's support businesses and individuals most affected - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa's address focuses on COVID-19, economic recovery and reforms as well as the fight against corruption. 11 February 2021 8:47 PM
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls. 10 February 2021 8:51 PM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers. 11 February 2021 3:23 PM
'The song Not Yet Uhuru was triggered by the poverty I saw in Alex and Orlando' Legendary Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu go down memory lane and tackle their childhood, marriage, politics and the arts. 11 February 2021 1:38 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 8:52 AM
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
The World View With Adam Gilchrist
The World View

The World View

6 June 2017 8:57 AM


The World View - The Trump Trial

12 February 2021 8:41 AM

Aviation’s troubled future Paris decides against a huge airport expansion.
 
The celebrity vaccine Ad out in the U.K. just as I had my jab.
 
The Foie Gras Ban the luxury food is elbowed out of a luxury food store. 

 

The World View - EU Vaccine Failures

11 February 2021 9:42 AM

An online paedophile he may have contacted 5,000 potential victims.
 
Rescued after a month 3 people stranded on an island off Florida. 

 

The World View - Protests In Myanmar

10 February 2021 8:29 AM

A Japanese submarine crash it hit a container ship while surfacing.
 
New names for ugly fish because apparently ugly names sound fishy.

 

The World View - Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial

9 February 2021 8:49 AM

Covid variants Boris Johnson puts his faith in the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A YouTube prank gone wrong a man was shot dead in Nashville.

 

The World View - A River Rescue In India

8 February 2021 8:32 AM

Gay persecution in Chechnya fears for 2 men deported from Russia.
 
The beast from the East snow problems, particularly in Holland. 

 

The World View - Varying Vaccine Confidence

5 February 2021 8:36 AM

Brazil’s dam disaster compensation record sums 2 years on.
 
Olympic sexism thanks to the boss of the Tokyo organising committee. 

 

The World View - A War Crimes Trial In Finland

4 February 2021 8:32 AM

India versus the pop star Rihanna‘s tweeted support for striking farmers.
 
Escape from Iran the scientist who evaded prison to come to Britain.

 

The World View - Prison For Alexei Navalny

3 February 2021 8:44 AM

Thumbs up for the sputnik 5 the Russian Covid vaccine works.
 
The death of captain Tom the UK’s pandemic hero fundraiser was 100. 

 

The World View - Myanmar’s Military Coup

2 February 2021 8:32 AM

Britain’s youngest terrorist crimes committed by a 13 year old Neo Nazi.
 
The bio rocket a test trial with implications for space travel.

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

1 February 2021 8:39 AM
After Trump acquittal, Republicans see 'battle for soul of party'

15 February 2021 5:41 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting second child

15 February 2021 5:33 AM

New Zealand's largest city enters lockdown as variants from UK found

15 February 2021 5:27 AM

