The World View: Grenfell Tower fire confusion and Trump wrestles CNN

Investigators have found that some tenants at Grenfell Tower were subletting, but the UK government says these tenants will not be prosecuted. United States President Donald Trump is being accused of inciting video after he tweeted a video of him “wrestling” with CNN. The UK is pulling out of the European fishing covention, ending a 50 year agreement between the UK and Europe.



