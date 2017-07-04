The World View : Elton John’s Bomb Plotter & A German Motorway Horror

A 19-year-old man has been jailed for life for planning a bomb attack that may have targeted an Elton John concert or Oxford Street in central London. Haroon Syed, of west London, admitted preparing acts of terrorism after trying to source weapons including a suicide bomb and machine gun. And 18 people have died after a coach crashed into a truck and burst into flames on a motorway in Bavaria, Germany. Authorities have confirmed “numerous” deaths, with 30 more injured in the horror smash shortly after 7am local time.







