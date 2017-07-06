The World View : Donald Trump to visit Poland and Saudi Arabia identified as primary financier for UK Extremism:

US President Donald Trump is due to give a major speech in Poland's capital, Warsaw, laying out his vision for America's relations with Europe. Saudi Arabia has been singled out as the primary financier of British citizens becoming radicalized and leaving the country to fight for the jihadist militant group Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and Syria. Foreign nationals who survived the Grenfell Towers inferno could be deported from the UK despite Theresa May’s pledge to not carry out immigration checks on them. Lastly, transport for London has launched a Tube map to make it easier for people with anxiety or claustrophobia to avoid tunnels. The new map highlights the parts of the network which are underground, helping people to navigate around them.







