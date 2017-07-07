The Worldview Report : Protesters clash with police outside G-20 summit and more on the Manchester bomb attack

German police clashed with protesters before a G-20 summit in Hamburg on Thursday, tarnishing the outset of a meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel hopes will cement her role as a stateswoman as she seeks re-election in September. And terrorism investigators have confirmed that they believe the Manchester Arena suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, did not act alone when preparing his attack on an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people.