The World View : New High Court battle for terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard and Ukraine plans to rejoin NATO

A U.K. judge has allowed the parents of a terminally ill Charlie Gard to present fresh evidence in their campaign for their son to be allowed to receive experimental treatment. At a hearing at the High Court in London Monday, the child’s parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, were given until Wednesday to present new evidence with a hearing set for Thursday. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko reaffirmed his country’s desire to join NATO during talks with alliance Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday, shortly before EU leaders arrive in Ukraine to celebrate improved political and economic ties.