The World View Former Brazilian President convicted of corruption and father struck by lightning at daughter’s wedding :

Former Brazilian President convicted of corruption and father struck by lightning at daughter's wedding

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted of corruption and money laundering yesterday. Saudi Arabia has blocked access to a popular Israeli Arab website after it posted articles about alleged Saudi plans to normalize relations with Israel, and cited reports from the Hebrew press that Israeli officials are pleased with King Salman’s designation of his son Muhammad bin Salman as crown prince. People who displayed "extraordinary acts of courage" in the wake of the Manchester bombing have been honoured alongside pop star Ariana Grande.



