The Worldview Report : An extraordinary pledge from the Turkish president.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would "rip the heads" off traitors and spoke in support of reinstating the death penalty, as hundreds of thousands of citizens gathered to mark the anniversary of a failed coup. In other news, The Home Secretary has suggested acid attack convictions could soon carry life sentences as the Government launched an urgent effort to combat the rising number of acid attacks in the UK after a spate of assaults, including five that took place in just 90 minutes in London.



